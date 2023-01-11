x
Crime

Woman arrested for making threats to Davidson County School

Emily Jo Edwards made a "screen shot" saying she intended to commit "mass violence" at a Davidson County School.
Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Emily Jo Edwards on Monday, Jan. 9. for threatening a Davidson County School.

Deputies say Edwards made a "screen shot" saying she intended to commit "mass violence" at a Davidson County School.

Edwards was charged with one count Making a False Report Concerning a Destructive Device and one count of Resist, Obstruct and Delay a Law Enforcement Officer.

Edwards has been placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $5,000 secure bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Deputies have not released which school the treat was made toward.

