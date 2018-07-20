ASHEBORO, NC - After going to jail, you might think it's time to lay low. But an Asheboro woman found herself back in jail, less than five hours after being released.

Asheboro police arrested 22-year-old Neli Oakes just before 9 o'clock Thursday night. There were warrants for her arrest in reference to 3 counts of assault, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. Oakes is accused of trying to crash into another car on purpose and fleeing the scene. Oakes made bond, and was released from jail.

Fast forward to right around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. A 17-year-old reported to police that his girlfriend cut him. Police identified Neli Oakes as the suspect. They found her nearby and arrested her again. Investigators charged Oakes with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She was not given bond because it was a domestic violence charge.

