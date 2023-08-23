Woman attacked on E. Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said a man approached a woman while she was jogging.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was attacked in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police said a woman was jogging on the 200 block of E. Salem Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when a man approached her resulting in a physical struggle.

Officers said the woman was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the attack, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.