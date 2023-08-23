Woman attacked on E. Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was attacked in Winston-Salem Wednesday.
Winston-Salem police said a woman was jogging on the 200 block of E. Salem Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when a man approached her resulting in a physical struggle.
Officers said the woman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the attack, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
