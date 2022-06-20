x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman breaks into home while owner is in hospital, deputies said

A woman is arrested after stealing $800 after breaking into a home while owner is in the hospital.

More Videos

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies responded to a robbery in Snow Camp on June 8. 

A woman broke into a house on Lindley Mill Road around 10 a.m. and stole $800 from a locked cabinet inside the owner's bedroom. 

The resident was in the hospital during the time of the break-in. 

The woman was identified as Michelle Ashley Alston. 

Alston is charged with: 

  • Felony breaking and/or entering
  • Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering 
  • Misdemeanor injured to real property 

Alston was arrested Thursday with a $2,500 bond. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Man hospitalized after shooting in Winston-Salem on I-40 near Clemmonsville Road

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

Paid Advertisement