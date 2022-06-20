Woman breaks into home while owner is in hospital, deputies said

A woman is arrested after stealing $800 after breaking into a home while owner is in the hospital.

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies responded to a robbery in Snow Camp on June 8.

A woman broke into a house on Lindley Mill Road around 10 a.m. and stole $800 from a locked cabinet inside the owner's bedroom.

The resident was in the hospital during the time of the break-in.

The woman was identified as Michelle Ashley Alston.

Alston is charged with:

Felony breaking and/or entering

Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering

Misdemeanor injured to real property

Alston was arrested Thursday with a $2,500 bond.