Woman breaks into home while owner is in hospital, deputies said

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies responded to a robbery in Snow Camp on June 8.
A woman broke into a house on Lindley Mill Road around 10 a.m. and stole $800 from a locked cabinet inside the owner's bedroom.
The resident was in the hospital during the time of the break-in.
The woman was identified as Michelle Ashley Alston.
Alston is charged with:
- Felony breaking and/or entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and/or entering
- Misdemeanor injured to real property
Alston was arrested Thursday with a $2,500 bond.