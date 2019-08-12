CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint by five men who took off with her child inside the car in northeast Charlotte.

Police responded to the 6300 block of N Tryon Street Sunday morning to an armed robbery.

Officers said a woman started her car, put her 7-year-old daughter inside and ran inside a business when five Hispanic juvenile male suspects stole her car at gunpoint with her child still inside.

The suspects left with the car but eventually let the girl go.

Officer located the stolen vehicle near Shamrock Road where the five suspects jumped out of the car and ran from the stolen car.

Three suspects were detained without incident on North Sharon Amity and Albermarle Road. K-9 units were called in and police are searching for the remaining suspects.

This is the second carjacking with a child involved this week.

