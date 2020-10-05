WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured Sunday after she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police found Tammy Jones Coleman, 52, around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Point Boulevard at University Parkway in her vehicle with gunshot wounds. Investigators said Coleman may have been waiting at a red light at the intersection when two vehicles drove up. At least two people started shooting at each other and Coleman was shot in the crossfire, police said.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no information about the shooters. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

