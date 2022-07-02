x
Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites.
Credit: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
Pigs eating on a meadow in an organic meat farm

SAC CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.

KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.

The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

