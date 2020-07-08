Woman charged after Winston-Salem man working traffic control hit and killed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is facing charges following the death of a man who was hit and killed while conducting traffic in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Paris Anjuli Pinnix is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Police said on August 6, Austin Reid Arrington, was controlling traffic while utility work was going on in the area of Old Walkertown Road when he was hit. Investigators said Pinnix failed to stop for the stop/slow sign and hit Arrington. He later died at the hospital.