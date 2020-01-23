GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is being charged for her involvement in a crash that killed a man in Greensboro in December of 2019.

According to Greensboro Police, Fatou Gueye was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield Causing Serious Injury Thursday. She received a $100,000 unsecured bond.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, on West Gate City Blvd and High Point Road at the intersection which is in front of the Wendy’s and Lidl grocery store, police say.

Gueye who was driving an SUV collided with Bengy Christopher Austin who was driving a motorcycle. Austin later died as a result of the injuries which were sustained in the crash on Jan. 11, 2020.

