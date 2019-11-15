RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Neglect Child Abuse Causing Serious Injury. Her arrest stems from an investigation into an unrelated child's death.

In September, deputies were dispatched to a house on Jerry St. in reference to a toddler in cardiac arrest, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office reports. The child later died after being taken to Thomasville Medical Center Emergency Department, deputies said.

During the investigation into the cause of the child's death, investigators say they learned another child from the same address was taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. The second child had similar medical issues, according to the sheriff's office.

That child has since been released and is in DSS custody, the sheriff's office says.

As of result of the investigation so far, deputies confirm Kayle Danielle Royal, 20, was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center on Tuesday. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could come.

