Woman charged with abducting two children

Jessica Zamora Smith is facing abduction of a child and felonious restraint charges.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged in connection with abducting two children including her own child over the weekend.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested Jessica Zamora Smith.

Investigators said they learned Smith abducted her child on Saturday. They said Smith doesn’t have legal rights to her child. They also said another child was removed and transported without the consent of that child’s parent.

Deputies said on Sunday they located one of the minors at her residence after Smith had dropped the child off. They said she also dropped off the other child who was then located and brought to safety.

A deputy pulled over Smith and arrested her for abduction of a child and felonious restraint. Deputies said they discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.