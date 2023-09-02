Woman charged with animal cruelty after horses seized from ranch in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after horses were seized from a ranch in Davidson County.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they began an animal cruelty investigation into Sun and Moon Ranch in the Tyro Community in August.
During the investigation, deputies determined through observations, interviews and veterinary care records that 16 horses had been severely neglected and lacked appropriate nutrition.
Deputies arrested owner and operator of Sun and Moon Ranch, Shannan Hearne Friday.
Hearne is charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty and 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
She is set to appear in court on Sept. 28.
