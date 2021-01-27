Woman charged with murder after man found shot to death on street in Winston-Salem

An argument at a gaming business may have led to the shooting, detectives say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday in front of a gaming business in Winston-Salem.

Police were called to Ocean King in the 600 block of E. Monmouth Street for reports of the shooting. Officers found Hubert Rivers, 28, lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Rivers got into an argument with someone inside Ocean King before the shooting.

Detectives later arrested Quensheta Chyann Jackson, 29, in connection with the shooting and charged her with murder.

She was taken to Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. She is being held without bond.