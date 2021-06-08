Mother charged with murder in death of 5-year-old son in Rural Hall

Police said on Sunday just before 10 p.m. they found the boy unresponsive in the house on Whisperwood Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son in Rural Hall.

Police said on Sunday just before 10 p.m. they found the boy unresponsive in the house on Whisperwood Street. He was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner determined the death a homicide. Detectives with the police department arrested Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, who’s charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police said Smith's other child, age 6, was in the house and had signs of trauma and injuries. The child was taken into protective custody for medical treatment.

Arrest warrants obtained by WFMY News 2 revealed Smith harmed her 6-year-old over time, between April and June. The child's injuries included a broken rib, a broken arm, and several bruises.

Smith was given no bond for the murder charge. She's being held on a $200,000 bond for the child abuse charge.