An Anderson County woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after she admitted she stabbed her husband in the chest.

Deputies were called to the home on Dutch Valley Road outside Clinton Friday evening, according to a press release from the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office. As they arrived, Harold Duncan was leaving the house holding a blood-soaked towel to his chest.

He told them that his wife, Pecola Duncan, stabbed him while he was napping in his recliner.

Deputies found Pecola Duncan inside the home. According to the release, she appeared to be in a cheerful mood and told deputies that she stabbed her husband after he attacked her and dragged her down the hallway.

She told them the knife was in the kitchen and asked if her husband had died. Before they could respond, she said "I hope he did," according to the release.

Deputies noted in the release that the did not see any signs or injuries that would indicate a struggle like Pecola Duncan described.

Harold Duncan was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Pecola Duncan is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.