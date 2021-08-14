Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Burlington

Burlington Police said a woman was stabbed after a fight broke out around 2 a.m. Saturday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition and undergoing emergency surgery after being stabbed in Burlington Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to Club Mamba on Corporation Parkway just after 2 a.m. after getting reports of a large crowd at a business.

When officers arrived, they said they found 22-year-old Aniah Tyshae Love and 26-year-old Tkeyah Simone Harrelson fighting.

Police said Harrelson took out a knife and started stabbing Love multiple times before taking off into the crowd.

An officer on the scene began treating Love for injuries when police say Harrelson returned and started to stab Love again. The officer responding was also struck in the process, according to a news release.

Eventually, an officer removed Harrelson from Love, and Harrelson was arrested.

Love was taken to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery. She's listed in critical condition. The officer, Sgt. Westmoreland had minor injuries which did not require treatment at the hospital.

Harrelson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. She's being held at the Alamance County Jail with a $200,000 secured bond.