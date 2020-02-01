HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A woman is dead after bullets ripped through the front window of her Hyattsville, Maryland home on Wednesday night, Prince George's County police said.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of Varnum Street near the Landover Hills community around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, 56-year-old Filomena Vasquez, was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation revealed that the gunfire came from outside of Vasquez's home. Bullet holes were seen in the front window of the residence.

Neighbors spoke to WUSA9's Scott Broom and said that Vasquez was a beloved, religious and peaceful mother and grandmother.

Officials have towed away a dark SUV with a window damaged by gunfire from the scene.

So far, there is no information on possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the case should call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

