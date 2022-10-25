x
Crime

Woman arrested after shooting a man in a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Burlington

Police said the man and the woman knew each other and they are not from Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested after shooting a man multiple times in the parking lot of a Burlington restaurant Tuesday, according to police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Police were called to the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road about multiple gunshots being fired in the area. 

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A woman was arrested, and a weapon was seized from her. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the man and woman knew each other and they are not from Burlington. 

The investigation is ongoing.

