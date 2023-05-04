Woman dies after a car crash on Merritt Drive and West Avenue

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a 61-year-old is dead after a car crash on Merritt Drive and West Avenue Wednesday.

Around 8 am Wednesday morning officers were called to the scene with reports of a car crash with injuries.

Police say Lisa Chilton, 61, was trying to make a left turn to head south on Merritt Drive and failed to yield the right of way to northbound traffic on Merritt Drive.

She collided with 32-year-old Darwin Ramirez. Police say Ramirez suffered minor injuries.

Chilton was transported to the hospital. Police said Thursday she died from those injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

