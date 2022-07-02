Woman dies after being hit by train in Rowan County

China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday to find the body of a 39-year-old woman.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by an Amtrak train in China Grove Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m.

After arriving, police found the body of 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin.

WBTV reported the woman suffered deadly injuries and died at the scene.

The station reported the train stopped after the woman was hit.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.