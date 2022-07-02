x
Crime

Woman dies after being hit by train in Rowan County

China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday to find the body of a 39-year-old woman.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by an Amtrak train in China Grove Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m.

After arriving, police found the body of 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin.

WBTV reported the woman suffered deadly injuries and died at the scene.

The station reported the train stopped after the woman was hit.

