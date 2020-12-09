Graham police said the chase started in Graham and ended in Burlington. Police said the woman died from her injuries.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a woman died and a man was sent to the hospital Saturday following a police chase, according to investigators.

Investigators said officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired near West Harden Street and Oneida Street.

Police said as they were pursuing the call, a dark Dodge passenger car passed one of the officers traveling at almost 70 miles per hour.

Investigators said due to the proximity of the shots fired call, it was believed the car may have been involved.

Police said the officer tried to stop the car and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a chase. Investigators said the car continued through Graham and entered Burlington city limits on South Sellars Mill Road.

Detectives said almost a minute after the officer tried to stop the driver, they sped north through the intersection of South Sellars Mill and North Church Street losing control hitting a utility pole, multiple trees and a fence before stopping.

Investigators said a man was ejected from the car suffering serious injuries.

Police said a woman was trapped in the front passenger area of the car.

Detectives said both the man and woman were taken to a nearby trauma center.

Police said the woman unfortunately did not survive her injuries and died a short time after arriving to the hospital.

Investigators said the man is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police said names are not being released at this time to make sure families have been notified.

Investigators said more information will be released at a later time.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

