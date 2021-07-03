Woman dies following car crash in Burlington

According to Burlington police, Ellen Smith Hicks has died after a crash on the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cameron Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An 88-year-old woman has died following a car crash Saturday, according to investigators.

According to Burlington police, Ellen Smith Hicks has died after a crash on the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cameron Street.

Investigators said Rafael Antonio Flores Gonzales, 72, was driving a 1997 Lexus North on Maple Avenue when he hit Hicks’ car who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu west on Cameron Street.

Police said as a result of the crash, both cars left the roadway, with Gonzales' car hitting the front porch of a home on Maple Avenue.

Investigators said Hicks died at the scene of the crash.

Gonzales and his wife Irma Esperanza De Flores, 71, were both taken to the hospital and are in okay condition, according to police.

Police said the crash may have been due to speed.