WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died following a Winston-Salem crash on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on US Highway 52 southbound just south of US Highway 421 south.

The initial investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling in the right lane. Vehicle #2 was traveling in the left lane. For unknown reasons, the vehicles collided causing vehicle #1 to flip.

The passenger of vehicle #1, Catalina Mariano-Cruz,59, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of vehicle#1, Pedro Banos Avila,62, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of vehicle #2, James Edward Cuthrell was not injured, police said.

James Edward Cuthrell, 20, was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked, Speeding 83mph in 55mph Zone, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision. These charges were served on a criminal summons with a pending court date of May 12th, 2021.