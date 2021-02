39-year-old Lauren Lomax of Greensboro died after the crash on West Green Drive just south of Trinity Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a woman died following a car crash Sunday afternoon.

After arriving, police found a white Mercedes SUV that had crashed through a chain link fence, hit a parked truck and bounced back into the right lane of West Green Drive.