Woman facing multiple charges after indecent liberties with a minor

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple charges in connection with statutory rape, according to authorities.
The Jonesville Police Department received a report about a child under 15 being raped on Nov. 14, 2022.
Jonesville Police Department initially charged 33-year-old Brittany Nichole Jennings of Boonville for the following:
- One felony count of Dissemination (of Obscenity) to a minor
- One felony count of Solicitation of Child by Computer
Investigators with Jonesville police and detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office produced evidence that led to both agencies charging the Jennings.
Jennings was arrested on the Jonesville charges and received a $50,000.00 secured bond for which she made bail.
After Yadkin County Sheriff's Office detectives opened an investigation, they obtained warrants for the following:
- One felony count of Statutory Rape of a Person 15 or Younger
- Two felony counts of Indecent Liberties With a Minor
- One felony count of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent or Custodian
Jennings is behind bars under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be pending.
