Woman dies after being shot by boyfriend who thought there was an intruder in their apartment, police say

PASADENA, Texas — A woman died after police say she was shot when her boyfriend thought there was an intruder in their Pasadena apartment early Monday morning.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Burke Road.

Pasadena police said the man who lived in the apartment unit said he thought there was an intruder inside of the residence and shot through a wall. However, the man ended up shooting his girlfriend, who also lived in the apartment, several times.

The woman was flown to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the man has been cooperative and given investigators a statement.

Investigators said it does appear to be some damage to the front door of the unit, as if someone may have been trying to break in.