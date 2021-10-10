Woman dies after being hit by driver in High Point

Police said Charmaine Bostick died at the scene. There are no charges expected to be filed.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver on Business I-85 near the I-74 interchange Saturday night.

It happened at 11:28 p.m. late Saturday.

Police said they found 44-year-old Charmaine Denise Bostick of High Point laying in the median.

An investigation found Bostick had been driving north on Business I-85 with a companion.

Police said Bostick pulled over onto the north bound shoulder and parked.

Bostick got out of her car on foot and crossed the northbound lanes and median. She then started walking south in the southbound lanes of Business I-85. Another driver traveling south hit her.

Bostick suffered life threatening injuries and despite lifesaving attempts by EMS and FIRE she died at the scene.

There are no charges expected to be filed as a result of this crash, according to officials. The driver of the car that hit Bostick did not have any injuries.