Woman fighting for her life after being shot while leaving McDonald's drive-thru

Vanessa Tomer said her brother-in-law and sister-in-law were shot at nine to 10 times inside their van.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of a woman shot while attempting to leave a Lakeland Mcdonald's drive-thru line said she's fighting for her life following the shooting that stemmed from an impatient customer behind them.

Rebecca Hyde, 28, and 31-year-old David Tomer were both shot at while leaving a McDonald's drive-thru line on Frontage Road in Lakeland.

According to Lakeland Police, 28-year-old Calvin Sousa became angry while waiting in the drive-thru line due to a long wait. The couple was at the window trying to fix an incorrect order.

Sousa began honking his horn and screaming, police say. Then, there was an altercation between the group. As the couple pulled out to try and leave the McDonald's, police said Sousa shot at their van several times.

The couple's family member, Vanessa Tomer, told us the entire family is shaken.

“You don’t even want to leave your house half the time, if I can go through a drive-thru and get shot that means you don’t really want to leave your house," she said.

Right now, Hyde is in the ICU fighting for her life. Tomer said her brother-in-law and sister-in-law were shot at nine to 10 times inside their van.

“To see all the machines and everything that’s keeping her going is really the worst part," Tomer said.