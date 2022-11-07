Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.

An Alleghany County man pleads guilty to death by distribution after trying to report a woman missing after an apparent overdose.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was found off Gold Hill Road in Madison N.C.

Investigators said earlier that morning 22-year-old Zachary Joseph Taylor of Sparta N.C., had attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, Taylor admitted to giving methamphetamine to Ladawn in exchange for suboxone that she had in her possession on Dec. 19th. Detectives believed Taylor and Edwards were dating. They were sitting together in a field talking off Gold Hill Road after exchanging drugs prior to her death.

Taylor went into a wooded area nearby to relieve himself and when he returned to the field, he found Edwards dead from an apparent overdose. Taylor left Ewards in the field and tried to report her as missing the next morning.

Taylor was charged with death by distribution, concealment of death, altering criminal evidence and resist obstruct delay an officer.

On Oct. 22 Taylor plead guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to all charges and received four to six years in prison.

