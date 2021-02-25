Woman found dead in Winston-Salem recycling center bin identified

Republic Services waste facility employees found 25-year-old Lindsay Jo Bowman's body inside a load of cardboard to be recycled.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a woman found in a Forsyth County waste management facility has been identified.

On Feb. 22, Republic Services waste management facility employees found 25-year-old Lindsay Jo Bowman's body inside a load of cardboard that was about to be recycled at the center, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police launched a full investigation into the cause of Bowman's death, WSPD officials said. Investigators are still working to figure out where Bowman had visited in the week prior to the discovery of her body.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of Bowman's death.

Employees discovered Bowman's body just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 22 and quickly called the police.