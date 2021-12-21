Hunter finds woman dead in the woods in Madison after her boyfriend tries to report her missing

A Sparta man is facing charges after trying to report his dead girlfriend missing on Monday.

MADISON, N.C. — A Sparta man is facing charges after Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies said he tried to report his girlfriend missing after they believe she overdosed.

A hunter called the Sheriff’s department on Monday after finding Zachary Joseph Taylor’s girlfriend, LaDawn Edwards of Sparta, N.C. dead in a wooded area on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road in Madison, according to police reports.

Deputies said Taylor went on a walk Sunday evening and reported Edwards missing on Monday morning.

Investigators believe that LaDawn overdosed on an unknown amount of a controlled substance and died where she was located.

Taylor is arrested and facing the following charges:

Felony Death by Distribution

Concealing a Body

Resist, Obstruct and Delay of an Officer