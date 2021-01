Officers said they received a call around 11:08 a.m. at the hotel on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington where they discovered the woman's body.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said a woman was found dead Friday morning in a wooded area near a Best Western.

Police said the woman was found dead when they arrived. They have not released the woman's name or the cause of death at this time.

Police said the woman was found dead when they arrived. They have not released the woman’s name or the cause of death at this time.