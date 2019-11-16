GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was found dead following a welfare check by Guilford County deputies in the 100 block of Bellwood Court in Jamestown Saturday morning.

According to deputies, the woman was found dead from obvious traumatic injuries which indicate she was the victim of a homicide.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, deputies say more information will be released when available.

