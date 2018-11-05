KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man is in custody after a woman was found with cut wounds across her neck in a car on I-40 Business in Kernersville Friday.

Monday, an update was sent noting Rosendo Santiago was in custody under a secured bond. Police said the woman is still recovering from surgery.

When they first arrived on scene, Police didn't know if it was an accident or road rage incident, but now Police say it appears that someone else cut the woman.

Investigators will have to wait until the woman is out of surgery before getting more information about the incident.

Police shut down a portion of the interstate on Friday while getting the woman medical help and conducting an investigation. They have since reopened the interstate.

