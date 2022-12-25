Emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Hampton said they found a woman shot to death on Christmas Day.

According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

“I came out here and I seen the girl in the street crying saying: 'He killed my mom, he killed my mom,'" said a resident of the apartment complex who wanted to hide her identity.

Residents living at the Abbington at Hampton Center apartment complex were shocked and worried about the shooting that happened near their homes on Christmas Day.

“We’re supposed to be happy and (we) pull up out here and see her in the street crying like that," said the resident.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Now, they're searching for the victim's husband, Lamont Lee Lewis, according to HPD.

As of Tuesday night, Lewis is considered a suspect and faces charges of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging firearms or missiles within or at a building.

The resident who spoke to 13News Now said she lives near where the shooting took place.

“It’s so crazy because it’s so close to home and my son... he was just saying, 'I can’t even go knock on my friend's door because they got it taped off.'"

Another neighbor, Megan Mason, told 13News Now she heard the gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Sunday as she was trying to get the Christmas presents ready for her young daughter.

"I was waking up to put Santa's gifts out and everything and... all of a sudden, I just heard one really loud bang," said Mason. "I kind of just brushed it off, but then I heard it two or three more times, and I instantly got chills."

Police confirmed that Tivona Lewis was the woman shot but didn't provide any more information about her.

A friend of the victim told 13News Now she was a "very easy-going, smart, loving, beautiful, strong, sweet woman. She would drop everything she was doing. If you called her to help you, he was coming. She didn't mind helping a person. She loved her children, family, and friends. She will be missed."