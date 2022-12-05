Woman shot on Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem

Officers said the woman knew who shot her and this was not a random act.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot at Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found 26-year-old Lakirra Starr suffering from a gunshot wound.

Starr was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr knew the shooter and the assault was not a random act. This investigation is ongoing.