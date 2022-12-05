Woman shot on Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot at Bohannon Park Circle in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say.
Officers arrived at the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found 26-year-old Lakirra Starr suffering from a gunshot wound.
Starr was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr knew the shooter and the assault was not a random act. This investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.