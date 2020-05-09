Woman gets charged after man, woman hit by car, killed in Boone crash: Police

According to Boone police, 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan was arrested at the scene for driving while impaired. Police say the two pedestrians died at the scene.

BOONE, N.C. — A woman was charged with impaired driving after hitting two people who were walking in Boone Friday night, according to CBS affiliate WBTV and Boone police.

WBTV reported 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan of Durham, was arrested at the scene for driving while impaired.

Investigators said 52-year-old Tracy Marie Lindamore and 54-year-old James Leroy Lindamore, Jr. both of Frostburg, Maryland were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of their injuries from the crash.

According to officials, police responded to the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m.

Boone police said Mahagan was driving a 2016 Nissan east on East King Street nearing the intersection as Tracy and James were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk.

Police said all additional charges are pending following an investigation.

WBTV reported officers responded to the scene and started rendering aid to both pedestrians who were hit.

According to officials, the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded.

Mahagan was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired, according to investigators.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Boone police at (828) 268-6900.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.