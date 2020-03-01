HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was grazed by a bullet while driving Thursday afternoon in High Point.

According to High Point Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of Gordon Street around 4:47 p.m.

The woman was driving down the street when she heard gunshots and decided to pull over, that's when she discovered she had been hit, police say.

The woman was taken to High Point Regional for non-life-threatening injuries.

