SURRY COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A Stokes County woman was charged after her role in a pursuit with authorities that ended with a state trooper's vehicle being hit last weekend in Surry County.

The incident started when Heather Kathleen Bosze, 23, tried to avoid a checkpoint in a car deputies believe was stolen.

Surry County deputies were conducting a checkpoint on NC Highway 268 on Saturday night. Bosze was driving a 2008 Honda Accord turned around to avoid the checkpoint, prompting two officers to follow it. After witnessing the car cross the center line several times and drive through several red lights, a pursuit ensued. North Carolina Highway Patrol responded and deployed stop sticks to puncture one of the car's tires.

The Accord went off the road and came to stop in a ditch on Greene Road, off Siloam Road, in the Siloam community. When officers approached her car, Bosze didn't comply with their instructions and later tried to drive away. Bosze then hit the assisting trooper's vehicle head-on. Deputies were able to get Bosze out of the car and detain her.

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs said deputies ran the registration plate on the Accord and it came back as stolen earlier that week from an address in Mount Airy. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Bosze, of Westfield, was arrested and charged with one count each of:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Felony Maintaining a Place for Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Motor Vehicle on a Government Official

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

After she was arrested, Bosze was charged and served with Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer. Bosze is currently being held at the Surry County Detention Center on an $84,000 secured bond. She has a Dec. 10 court date.

