x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the leg during a drive-by Sprague St. in Winston-Salem

Investigators said suspects in a dark colored vehicle opened fire into a home shooting 53-year-old Shawnya Blockson in the leg.
Credit: WFMY
Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was sent to a hospital after being shot during a drive-by Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 500 block of West Sprague Street about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Shawnya Blockson inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Blockson was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation revealed unknown suspects driving a dark colored vehicle opened fire into a home. The suspect vehicle left the area heading east on West Sprague Street. 

No one else was found injured during this drive-by.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem

Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Deadly wrong-way I-40 crash: Man charged second-degree murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out