Woman in critical condition after being shot in the leg during a drive-by Sprague St. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was sent to a hospital after being shot during a drive-by Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say.
It happened around 9:30 p.m.
The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 500 block of West Sprague Street about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Shawnya Blockson inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.
Blockson was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
An investigation revealed unknown suspects driving a dark colored vehicle opened fire into a home. The suspect vehicle left the area heading east on West Sprague Street.
No one else was found injured during this drive-by.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem
Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.