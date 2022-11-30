Woman in critical condition after being shot in the leg during a drive-by Sprague St. in Winston-Salem

Investigators said suspects in a dark colored vehicle opened fire into a home shooting 53-year-old Shawnya Blockson in the leg.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was sent to a hospital after being shot during a drive-by Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 500 block of West Sprague Street about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Shawnya Blockson inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Blockson was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation revealed unknown suspects driving a dark colored vehicle opened fire into a home. The suspect vehicle left the area heading east on West Sprague Street.

No one else was found injured during this drive-by.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem