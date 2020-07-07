Woman in surveillance video linked to parking lot hit-and-run driver, police say

In the video, a red SUV is seen backing out of a parking spot after the woman passenger gets in the vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman shown on surveillance video could be the key to finding out who’s responsible in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on June 3 at an ABC store on Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem according to a police report.

Officials released a surveillance video that shows exactly what happened.

In the video, a red SUV is seen backing out of a parking spot after the woman passenger gets in the vehicle. It backs too far out and hits a small grey Toyota Scion parked in the spot behind it. The impact of the contact from the SUV then pushes the smaller car into the curb. The driver of the SUV then takes off from the parking lot.

"I was inside the store when two men came rushing into the store asking who's grey scion was outside. I told them that it was mine and they told me that a red vehicle had backed into mine and then took off. I hurried out of the store but by the time I went outside they were already gone," wrote Gage Welch, the owner of the damaged car, in an email to WFMY News 2.

The surveillance photos from inside the store show the woman who was the passenger in the SUV, making a purchase.

The owner of the car, Gage Welch, a recent graduate from UNC School of the Arts said he has only had the car for a few months and had saved for a long time to purchase it.

He said he needs help finding the woman in the surveillance video so she can lead to finding the driver.

"The red vehicle appears to be the late 90s or early 2000's Lincoln Navigator. The license plate is hard to see in the video so the only information we can go off of is the description of the vehicle and then the woman passenger who entered the store and purchased alcohol," continued Welch.

"They didn't ID her and she paid with cash so there's no way to find her name. She was a passenger in the vehicle and the hope is that she could give us information on who the driver was," he later added.

Welch said he can't collect insurance for repairs to the car without more information on the vehicle or the driver.

"The estimate I have been given places the damages around $2,000 depending on how damaged the layers behind the bumper are," he said.

If you recognize the woman or the vehicle you are asked to call Winston-Salem police or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

