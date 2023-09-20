Jury indicts woman in deadly SC golf cart crash that left Charlotte-native bride dead

Jamie Komoroski is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a newlywed couple in Folly Beach, South Carolina. The crash killed Samantha Miller, the bride.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina grand jury has returned four indictments against a woman accused of causing a crash that left a newlywed bride dead in April.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, received the indictment in Charleston County Court on Wednesday, according to NBC News. Komoroski is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, reckless homicide, and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Komoroski is accused of crashing into a golf cart in Folly Beach, South Carolina on April 28. The golf cart was occupied by four people, including Samantha Miller and her husband who were married just hours before the crash. Miller, a native of Charlotte, was killed in the crash.

Police said Komoroski was traveling 65 mph when she slammed into the golf cart. She was found to have a blood alcohol content level three times above the legal limit at the scene.

Miller's husband, Aric Hutchinson, was critically injured in the crash but survived.

Komoroski was arrested after the crash and has remained in jail since the crash without bond. She was denied bond in August, according to court records.