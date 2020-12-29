Man charged with murder in deaths of woman, infant in Norfolk

Police took Duwayne E. Warren, of Norfolk, into custody. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police have charged a man with murder after a woman and a 3-month-old boy were found dead in Ocean View on Tuesday.

The call came in around 1 p.m. when police responded to an apartment complex in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officer entered a home and found Epifani D. Andrews, 22, and the infant both suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both Andrews and the infant were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Duwayne E. Warren, of Norfolk, into custody. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Misty McCormick said she lives in the apartment complex, and was devastated by the situation.

“It takes a special kind of someone to stab a baby to death. It’s bad, and it’s Christmas," she said. "It’s bad. It’s just all bad.”

Warren is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.