1 injured in shooting on Bretton Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot in her arm in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to investigate a shooting on the 1200 block of Bretton Street. After investigating, police said Rockeal Baldwin was standing outside when someone fired a gun, striking her once in the arm.
Baldwin was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.
This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.
