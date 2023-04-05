1 injured in shooting on Bretton Street in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a woman was standing outside when she was hit with gunfire on the 1200 block of Bretton Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot in her arm in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to investigate a shooting on the 1200 block of Bretton Street. After investigating, police said Rockeal Baldwin was standing outside when someone fired a gun, striking her once in the arm.

Baldwin was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

