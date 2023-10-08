x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman injured in shooting on Thompson Drive in Winston-Salem

Police said they found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1600 block of Thompson Drive Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. and found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police said her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officers said the investigation revealed that the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident and not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Defense attorney give new insight into bond motion for murder suspect

Before You Leave, Check This Out