Woman injured in shooting on Thompson Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1600 block of Thompson Drive Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. and found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
Police said her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Officers said the investigation revealed that the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident and not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
