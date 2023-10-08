Woman injured in shooting on Thompson Drive in Winston-Salem

Police said they found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1600 block of Thompson Drive Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. and found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police said her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officers said the investigation revealed that the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident and not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

