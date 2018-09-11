BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say a woman has been arrested for allegedly exploiting an 87-year-old woman and depriving her of more than $40,000.

Police say an investigation began when they received a referral from the Alamance County Department of Social Services regarding the possible elder abuse of a Burlington woman on August 27.

Police identified 49-year-old Lisa King Poole, of Reidsville, as the suspect. Investigators say she and the victim knew each other, but no information has developed to suggest there are other victims in the community.

Poole was arrested on Friday, November 9 and charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elder.

She is in the Alamance County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY