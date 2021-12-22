Woman kidnapped, stabbed, burned in Surry Co.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the 45-year-old woman was found early Dec. 1 in the area of Crossroads Church Road.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are facing a number of charges in connection with kidnapping and stabbing a woman in Surry County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the 45-year-old woman was found early Dec. 1 in the area of Crossroads Church Road. They said she had a stab wound to her lower body. They also said she was burnt with a metal object after she was kidnapped.

Investigators said the following people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Travis Ray Hall of Albemarle was charged with one (1) count of attempted 1st degree murder, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, one (1) count of 1st degree kidnapping, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree kidnapping, and one (1) count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Mr. Hall received $1,800,000.00 secured bond and a court date of January 12, 2022.

Lakin Nicole Harvey is from Fortune Cookie Lane, Mount Airy and was charged with one (1) count of attempted 1st degree murder, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, one (1) count of 1st degree kidnapping, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree kidnapping, and one (1) count of assault by strangulation. Ms. Harvey received $1,700,000.00 secured bond and a court date of January 12, 2022.

Gregory Todd Sawyers of Moondreamer Lane, Mount Airy, North Carolina was charged with one (1) count of attempted 1st degree murder, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, one (1) count of 1st degree kidnapping, one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree kidnapping, and one (1) count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Mr. Sawyers received $1,860,000.00 secured bond and a court date of January 12, 2022.

Grayson Gregory Sawyers from Maple Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, North Carolina was charged with one (1) count of 1st degree kidnapping and one (1) count of conspiracy to commit 1st degree kidnapping. Mr. Sawyers received $50,000.00 secured bond and a court date of January 12, 2022.