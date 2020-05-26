x
Woman killed after attack near walking path in Winston-Salem

Investigators said Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was attacked Saturday and found after 7:00 a.m. near a walking path.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman died after she was attacked near Gateway Commons Park.

Investigators said Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was attacked Saturday and found after 7:00 a.m. near a walking path. Police said she died as a result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Detectives are looking to interview anyone who was in the area of Gateway Commons Park between the hours of midnight and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. 

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

