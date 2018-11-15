WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a woman died following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Lt. Chris Fish says two vehicles were involved in the crash on New Walkertown Road sometime around 8 p.m.

He says the woman who died did not have any other passengers in her car.

Fish says the other driver involved ran away from the crash on foot. Police don't know if that person is hurt.

Police don't know if the driver who ran away did so because they were at fault in the accident or for other reasons.

Police are still investigating how exactly the accident happened.

The 2800 block of New Walkertown Road is expected to reopen sometime around midnight.

