LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are hoping to locate a woman who they said removed a man's dog from a 7-Eleven store after he suffered a seizure and later died, Longmont Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

The 59-year-old man hadn't been feeling well all day and decided to walk his dog to the store at 1650 North Main Street Tuesday night, according to police.

While at the store, the man fell, suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries, police said.

Video of the incident at the store indicates that a woman removed the man's dog from the scene while police and fire were responding to aid this man, the Facebook post says.

A photo of a woman who police said walked off with a man's dog after he had a seizure at the store

Longmont Police

Family members of the man do not know the woman and police have not been contacted about the dog.

"They not only lost a treasured family member but are also missing his companion," the Facebook post says.

Police aren't sure what the woman's intentions were when she left with the dog, but are asking her to return the dog to the Longmont Police Department so that it can be returned to the man's family.

A photo of a dog taken from a store after a man had a seizure

Longmont Police

If you have information that would lead to the identity of the person in the attached photos, contact the Longmont Police Department at (303)651-8555. You can reference LPD Report #19-7137.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS